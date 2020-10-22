Metro police chase suspected carjacker, captured near Tropicana, Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro reports they have arrested a suspected carjacker following an overnight police chase. Around 12:00 a.m. metro police attempted to pull over a vehicle that returned as stolen out of Salt Lake City. The driver took off, according to police.

Metro bubbled the vehicle, meaning the air unit followed, while officers surrounded, not with lights and sirens.

At Tropicana and Mountain Vista the suspect tried to carjack another vehicle, according to police.

At that time, Metro cleared units to stop the vehicle with a PIT maneuver. The chase was primarily on Tropicana, as far east as Jimmy Durante and as far west as Maryland Parkway, according to the report.

Police say at some point the driver hit a police vehicle, doing very minor damage, and causing no injuries.

Stop sticks were used around Tropicana & Pecos, disabling the vehicle, according to police.

The suspect then tried to carjack another vehicle, got into a foot pursuit, and was finally arrested at 2554 E. Tropicana.

This is all the information we have at this time. Please check back for details.