Metro police: 80 homicides so far in 2021, a 60% increase over last year

Metro police work at the scene of a shooting at the Solaire Apartments near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.(Eric Jungblut / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With 17 homicides investigated in the month of July and five more in the first four days of August, violence in Las Vegas shows no signs of slowing down.

Statistics released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show that homicides are up 60% over last year. Police say 80 homicides have occurred in Metro’s jurisdiction so far in 2021, compared to 50 over the same period of time in 2020.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metro’s Downtown Area Command reported the most homicides (15), ahead of the South Central Command (9) and the Convention Center Command (9).

And the problem isn’t only on the streets patrolled by Metro. North Las Vegas police recorded five homicides in July, and Henderson police had two murders — with a mother accused of killing her two young children before she was arrested in Arizona.

The month started off with several shootings linked to one suspect. John Anthony Carrillo, 29, faces murder charges in three deadly shootings.

Four homicides over the July Fourth weekend — along with two more in North Las Vegas jurisdiction — continued the trend, and the month ended with four more homicides on July 30-31.

Black males and females have been the most frequent homicide victims this year. Metro reports 31 Black males have been killed, compared to 18 Hispanic males and 12 white males. Black females account for eight of this year’s homicide victims, compared to five Hispanic females and 3 white females.

Domestic violence was the No. 1 cause of cases that ended in homicide, a 36% increase over last year. Metro also notes the No. 2 cause: “Altercation – Perceived Disrespect,” which grew from six cases last year to 14 this year — a 133% increase.

Shootings accounted for 52 of the 80 homicides (65%).

Ten of the 80 homicides are considered open cases, with an 88% clearance rate as of Aug. 6.