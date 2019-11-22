Metro on the lookout for robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are trying to find a suspect who they say robbed a business in the 3000 block of East Flamingo Road. The pictured suspect got away from the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the man demanded money from the cash register. No one was hurt in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early thirties. He is about five-foot-six and about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Lakers hat, gray Lakers pullover sweater and blue jeans.

If you have any information, you can call Metro’s Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591, or Crime Stoppers (702) 385-5555.