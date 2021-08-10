Metro searching for suspect in armed robbery of northeast valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking your help in identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a business near Pecos and Carey Avenue on Aug. 8. The incident occurred around 1:43 a.m.

The suspect description is as follows:

Hispanic male adult

Around 5’8″ with a thin build

Last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey hat, black pants and blue shoes

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.