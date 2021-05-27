Metro seeks additional victims of man accused of sexual assault

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arrold Jean, 53, was taken into custody on May 26 for multiple counts of sexual assault. Metro detectives think there may be additional victims.

Court records reveal Jean faces four counts of sexual assault, where the victim is an older person. This is in two criminal cases filed Wednesday.

If you are a victim of Jean or have any information about the incidents, you are urged to call Metro’s Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.