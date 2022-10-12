Christopher Martell is accused of stabbing at least four people experiencing homelessness in the span of a week near the university district. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man accused in a series of stabbings targeting homeless people will have a hearing on his mental competency, according to court documents.

Christopher Martell, 33, was arrested on Sept. 21 after police found him near the scene of a stabbing on E. Flamingo Road where a man and woman both suffered critical injuries.

Martell is accused of killing 57-year-old Jody Devries whose body was discovered on Sept. 14 and 74-year-old Mary Susan Miller whose body was found nearly a week later. All the attacks occurred in the area of Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, near UNLV. Police said Martell lived nearby.

Christopher Martell is accused of stabbing at least four people experiencing homelessness in the span of a week near the university district. (LVMPD)

Martell is facing two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon. He pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Sept. 29.

He is scheduled to appear in Clark County District Court on Oct. 28, 2022, where his mental competency will be discussed.

Martell remains jailed at Clark County Detention Center.