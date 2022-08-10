LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty against two men accused of murdering two people in a New Year’s Eve crime spree should they be found guilty.

Jesani Carter, 20; and Jordan Ruby, 18, are accused in two homicides, an attempted murder and a robbery from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 at several locations on the Las Vegas Strip.

Videos shown to a grand jury in the case earlier this year showed a man getting out of the car inside a garage at the Fashion Show mall and then attacking Clarice Yamaguchi, 66. The man steals her purse and then shoots her as several other cars move through the structure.

Yamaguchi was shot and killed during the attempted robbery in the garage near the Dillard’s entrance. She and her husband came to Las Vegas on Christmas Day, and were on their way into the mall when a man confronted her with a pistol.

Jordan Ruby and Jesani Carter. (LVMPD/KLAS)(Credit: LVMPD)

The second homicide of the night, which happened in the garage at Palace Station, is not caught on camera. The video evidence includes a security guard in the garage biking to the scene after hearing gunshots. The same BMW is also shown in the garage seconds later. Hyo Sup Um, 60, an employee, was killed in the robbery attempt gone wrong, police said.

“The evidence will show that the two defendants came to Las Vegas on the busiest day of the year to ‘make money’ by robbing people in the tourist corridor,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo wrote in court documents filed Friday. “During the course of their actions to ‘make money,’ the two defendants killed two innocent bystanders while taking their money and/or property.”

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Carter spoke to the 8 News Now I-Team’s David Charns via video at the Clark County Detention Center shortly after his arrest.

David Charns: So, you’re saying police have the wrong person.

Jesani Carter: For sure. For sure. For sure.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin in March 2023.