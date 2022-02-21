Man wanted in New York City mother’s 2010 murder found in Las Vegas

Hector Ramirez, 41, faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, (NYPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man wanted in the 2010 stabbing death of a New York City woman was taken into custody in Las Vegas, police and local reports said.

Hector Ramirez, 41, faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

On Aug. 29, 2010, Elia Zamora, 28, was found stabbed to death in an apartment. Her 9-year-old son witnessed the murder, reports said.

It is unclear where or when Ramirez was arrested in the Las Vegas area, but local reports said he was taken into custody in January. He appeared in court in New York City late last week.

Police did not elaborate further on what led them to Las Vegas.

