Hunter Allen McGuire suspected in the shooting death of a Las Vegas woman, according to police. (LVMPD)

Police said McQuire should be considered "armed and dangerous"

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man police consider “armed and dangerous” is now wanted in connection with a second homicide that occurred in Arizona, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s office.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire this week in connection with the death of a Las Vegas woman.

McGuire, 26, is also wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night, Oct. 18, and Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. McGuire was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with Arizona license plate K8A1B2A, Mohave County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. A reward is being offered in that case.

McGuire is also accused of killing 33-year-old Georgia Ann Sherman who was found with gunshot injuries Monday in a home in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue in a Spring Valley neighborhood. Las Vegas police said McQuire had temporarily been living with Sherman and the two got into a fight prior to the shooting.

Police said McGuire is known to travel between Las Vegas and Kingman, Arizona.

Anyone with information on the Las Vegas shooting or McGuire’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or (702) 822-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Mohave Silent Witness is offering up to a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of McGuire. Mohave County Sheriff’s office is also asking people with information on the suspect to call (928) 753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#22-040191.