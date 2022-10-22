LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man wanted by Arizona and Las Vegas authorities in connection to four murders was found dead on Friday with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, was accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Georgia Ann Sherman who he had been living with temporarily, according to Las Vegas police.

On Monday around 11 p.m. near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, police said that the two were in the middle of a fight when McGuire allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Sherman.

According to police, Mcguire left the scene before officers could arrive.

On Wednesday, the Mohave Couty Sheriff’s Office was contacted by LVMPD regarding the murder of Sherman.

The same day, a woman was caught on video pawning evidence of the murder. She was later identified as McGuire’s girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, of Kingman.

According to police, McGuire and Branek were known to travel in Branek’s vehicle, a silver Hyundai with Arizona plates. An arrest warrant was issued for both McGuire and Branek concerning Sherman’s murder.

Mohave police said that detectives received information that McGuire had been hiding in Las Vegas because he was being sought by law enforcement for the double murder of Retta Atkins and Darren VanHouten in Kingman on June 28.

Just before 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Golden Valley for a possible homicide. When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as Martin Eric Nelson Jr., 35, of Kingman dead behind a vehicle, according to police.

Nelson had a gunshot wound to the head and died from his injuries, police said.

While police were on the scene, a man walked up to the property from the remote desert area. The man, Timothy Wayne Burt, 42, told police that he was there while Nelson was murdered and had fled to the desert where he hid for 12 hours.

Burt told police that around 2 p.m., he and Nelson had come to the property to pick up a trailer that was allegedly stolen from him. He said that when they got to the property they were confronted by McGuire who began shooting at them, according to police.

Burt initially denied having a firearm on him but later admitted to having a firearm and returning fire toward McGuire. He also initially stated that he did not have a phone to call for help but later admitted to calling a girlfriend to pick him up.

According to police, Burt’s story changed so many times that he was ultimately booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for hindering prosecution with additional charges pending.

A search warrant was executed on the Golden Valley property which was known to be occupied by McGuire and Branek. During the search, police found evidence that was related to the murder of Atkins and VanHouten.

On Thursday, Branek and a second female, identified as Brittany Conkling, 23, were seen in Branek’s vehicle at a truck stop in Yucca, Arizona. The two women were seen buying a large number of sandwiches and water.

On Friday around 12:37 p.m., detectives found Branek’s vehicle traveling on Alamo Rd. from Interstate 40 in Yucca. When a marked patrol unit approached the car, the car accelerated to over 80 MPH before the deputy could activate their emergency lights, according to police.

The car was pursued for about 35 miles and then slid off the road and crashed. The three suspects then ran from the car into the desert area that was heavily populated with trees and bushes, according to police.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter arrived and provided the ground units with the suspect’s locations. McGuire was seen carrying a rifle as the trio ran into the desert.

McGuire and Branek attempted to hide themselves underneath a large tree while Conkling hid in a separate location. Conkling later surrendered to police without incident, police said.

After about four hours of negotiation and air surveillance with no response, the Lake Havasu City Police Department SWAT team found McGuire and Brenek lying next to each other deceased.

According to police, McGuire had a rifle laying on his chest. Both McGuire and Branek had a single gunshot wound to the head with McGuire’s being self-inflicted. It is unknown if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted or if McGuire shot her.

Additional evidence was recovered from the scene that was related to the murder of Atkins and VanHouten.

Conkling admitted to knowing that McGuire was wanted for murder and admitted to aiding him. She also attempted to conceal evidence after running from the vehicle into the desert.

Police later learned that the trio had stocked up with food and water and was camping in the desert.

Conkling was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for hindering prosecution.