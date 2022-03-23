Suspect is on parole from California, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man on parole from California is accused of stabbing another man and attempting to kill him because he is gay, police said.

Dontay Gray, 32, faces charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, robbery and committing a hate crime.

On Saturday, Metro police were called to a stabbing near the intersection of Fremont and 10th streets, they said. A man was suffering from a stab wound to his stomach.

Police were able to track the suspect, later identified as Gray, to an area nearby.

The victim told police that he and his friend were walking near the area of the stabbing when Gray walked past them, staring at them. A few minutes later, Gray stabbed the victim.

While speaking to police, Gray said he attacked the man because he does not like LGBTQ people and that “he was going to get retaliation and kill a homosexual,” officers wrote in a report.

According to police, Gray had purchased the knife used in the attack just an hour prior. He reportedly told police, “I was planning on killing both of them.”

On Feb. 10, police arrested Gray on a warrant out of California. At the time, Gray told police he was out on parole.

Gray told police he was transferred back to California in February and later returned to Las Vegas.

A judge did not set bail. Gray is due back in court next month.