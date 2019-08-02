Man shot after argument over towing in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting Thursday night following an argument over a vehicle that had been impounded, police said.

North Las Vegas police arrested Jason Harris, 28, at his home. Harris is an employee at Fast Towing, located in the 4200 block of Donovan Way in North Las Vegas.

The victim was shot in the head, and was taken to University Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The 28-year-old man who was shot went to the towing yard in the 4200 block of Donovan Way with his father on Thursday night. A physical altercation took place after a disagreement over towing prices, police said. The father was driving away with his son in the passenger seat when the shot was fired.

Harris initially told officers he fired a shot after he saw an occupant of the vehicle point a silver revolver at him. But he later said he was so angry over the fight that he shot at the vehicle.

The towing yard is near where East Craig Road crosses Interstate 15.

Harris was charged with two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, one count of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555