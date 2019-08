LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old man was convicted of luring a minor and statutory sexual seduction in a case involving a student at Sunrise Mountain High School.

Nik’olas Clater was sentenced in Justice Court on Monday, and will serve at least a year in prison and five years probation.

Clater was arrested May 9, 2019, in the investigation of a February incident. Clater, who is not a school employee, worked for several weeks with an athletic team at the high school.