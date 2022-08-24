LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers arrested a man accused of running from the scene of one robbery he committed before committing three others the next day.

Police said 56-year-old Julio Parra was the suspect in a robbery on Aug. 17 at a business in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard near Desert Inn Road. They said he fled the scene before officers arrived.

The next day, Aug. 18, police said the same suspect committed three other commercial robberies around the valley.

He was taken into custody on Aug. 23 near Washington and Eastern avenues after a short foot pursuit, according to police.

Parra was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for multiple counts of robbery and burglary with a firearm.

Anyone with information about this is urged to contact the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.