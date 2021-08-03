Man police say left dog hanging from fence pleads guilty

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man police say left a dog hanging from a fence for 10 hours in 113-degree heat has pleaded guilty, according to court records. Tobenna Okobi entered the plea on Aug. 3.

He was arrested by Metro Police after they obtained video footage from the Siegel Suites on Boulder Highway, where the incident happened on July 14.

When police initially questioned him about the dog, an arrest report revealed Okobi stated it was missing, and he didn’t know who tied the dog up.

Metro reviewed the video from the apartment complex, which told a different story. The report said the video showed Okobi walking to the front of the complex around 3 a.m., and then walking toward the rear of the complex without the dog.

Okobi was arrested for willful/malicious torture of a dog after leaving the animal without food and water in the heat. The report said he also has two outstanding warrants from previous charges, involving carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and possession with intent to sell drugs.

His initial arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4.