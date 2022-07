LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a murder in North Las Vegas that occurred Monday around 9:45 p.m.

Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, north of Carey Avenue, where they found one man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Deadly shooting investigation on MLK Blvd. on July 18, 2022. (Credit: NLVPD)

No details on a suspect have been released.

If you have any information, you are urged to call North Las Vegas Police or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 where you can remain anonymous.