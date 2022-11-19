LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in North Las Vegas on Saturday evening, according to North Las Vegas police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 4:20 p.m. near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street, just south of West Craig Road.

According to police, arriving officers found one man, believed to be in his 20s, dead at the scene.

This shooting is being investigated by detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department, no further information has been made available at this time.