LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police shot and killed a man who fired a stolen gun at them after a car chase, police said.

On Dec. 30, around 11 a.m., Metro dispatch received a call regarding a person with a gun near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road, Assistant Sherrif James Seebock said in a press briefing.

Seebock said the caller claimed to have waved at a man, identified as 60-year-old William Allen Konkol, believing he was a friend. Konkol then began shouting at the caller before pointing a gun.

According to Seebock, arriving officers pursued Konkol after he refused to follow their orders to pull over.

The car chase ended near Colusa Circle and Sacramento Drive, where officers were able to “forcefully stop the vehicle,” Seebock said.

As officers got out of their vehicles to approach Konkol, he pulled his weapon and fired a single round at them, Seebock said. The officers returned fire, and during the exchange, Konkol was able to put his vehicle in gear and drive toward them. However, the gunfire continued, resulting in Konkol colliding with a brick wall.

LVMPD officers fire at armed suspect. (Photo: LVMPD)

LVMPD officers fire at armed suspect. (Photo: LVMPD)

LVMPD officers fire at armed suspect. (Photo: LVMPD)

William Allen Konkol. (Photo: LVMPD)

According to Seebock, Konkol was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

An investigation revealed the gun Konkol used to fire at officers was stolen nearly an hour prior to the incident. Seebock said Konkol pulled up to a motorcyclist, who was stopped at a light, and pulled the gun from the rider’s hip holster. Konkol then hit the rider’s motorcycle with his vehicle before driving off. Seebock said the motorcycle rider was not injured.

During the incident, a total of 41 rounds were fired by Metro officers.

On Tuesday, Metro identified the officers as Fernando Sotelo, 28, Alberto Guzman, 27, and Justin Terranova, 28. They have all been employed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 2017.

The officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.