LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in the south valley with an apparent head wound late Monday evening.

Malik Price, 27, was arrested and charged with open murder after an investigation conducted by Metro police indicated that Price struck the man in the head with a brick.

According to police, officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive man just before midnight on South Las Vegas Boulevard between Hacienda Avenue and Russell Road.

When officers arrived, they found the unconscious man, and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. Officers were able to locate Price not far from where the incident took place, where they arrested him and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be

released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.