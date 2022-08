LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an injury shooting near Flamingo and Pecos roads.

Police said the shooting was reported at around 10:45 a.m. before officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police took a suspect into custody without incident after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask everyone to avoid the area in the meantime.

This is a developing story.