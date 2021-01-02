Man gets life sentence in killing of Elko County homeowner

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a 27-year-old man to life in prison for the 2018 murder of an Elko County homeowner during an attempted home-invasion robbery.

The life sentence imposed on Alan Joseph David Honeyestewa for first-degree murder includes the possibility of parole after 20 years.

However, the Eko Daily Free Press reports that Honeyestewa faces at least 34 years in prison on his convictions for murder and other crimes.

A jury in October convicted Honeyestewa in the death of Brad Smith. Smith was killed during a gunfight with Honeyestewa and another man who later pleaded guilty and also was sentenced to life in prison.

