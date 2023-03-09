NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A man is accused of forcing his way into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulting her for hours before she was able to call for help, documents said.

Bryant Griffin faces several charges including sexual assault and kidnapping, records showed.

On Monday, March 6, North Las Vegas police were called to a report of a sexual assault. The location of the call was redacted in court documents.

The sexual assault victim had called a person for help, police said. When that person arrived at the apartment, they found the woman “covered in blood” and Griffin allegedly naked in the room, documents said.

The alleged victim told police Bryant knocked on her door around 3 p.m. Monday. She recognized Griffin when he came to the door to ask about a package a few weeks ago, police said. Griffin then walked into the apartment and refused to leave, police said.

Griffin allegedly told the victim, “I had my eyes on you” and “I claim you,” police said.

Griffin allegedly then sexually assaulted the woman and strangled her, police said. At some point, the victim was able to punch Bryant in the head, causing him to bleed, police said.

Police said the assault then continued for 2-3 hours. The victim told police she lost consciousness several times. The victim was able to run for help when the other person arrived, police said.

Police booked Griffin into the North Las Vegas jail. Judge Kalani Hoo denied bail.

Griffin did not appear in booking logs as of Thursday. He was also listed as a fugitive from justice from another state, but it was unclear Thursday from where or for what charge.

A court hearing was scheduled for Monday.

Griffin’s address was not listed in court documents. Police noted he is unemployed.