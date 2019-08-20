Man facing lewdness charges told police he wanted a girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old man picked up by police and charged with two counts of lewdness told officers he was looking for a girlfriend, and he denied ever exposing himself.

Jackson Dunn, who was arrested on July 19, drove a dark-gray 4-door Audi when he approached the women separately. One woman described the suspect as a white male in his 20s, while the other described the suspect as a hispanic adult male. Dunn is white.

Dunn is described as a white man, 6-foot-2-inches, weighing around 230 pounds with dark hair that hangs over his ears.

One incident was reported in a parking lot in the 8800 block of West Charleston Boulevard, and the second involved a real estate broker who was in the Westwood neighborhood, which is in the area of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

In both cases, victims said the suspect masturbated. He talked to the woman in the parking lot and she ignored him. He asked her, “So you’re not interested?” In the other incident, he drove near the woman and got her attention by saying, “Hey.”

Police said Dunn admitted masturbating in public, and told them he was ashamed of himself.