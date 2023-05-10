LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces a charge of making a terrorist threat after he allegedly threatened to show up at a Las Vegas police station and have a shootout with cops, a report said.

Jonathan Thompson, 39, of Las Vegas is facing a charge of making a threat regarding an act of terrorism, records showed.

Jonathan Thompson, 39, of Las Vegas (LVMPD/KLAS)

On May 8 around 10 p.m., a person flagged down an officer outside of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Bolden Area Command and told them that a former member of his church, identified as Thompson, sent some alarming text messages, the report said.

In the messages, Thompson indicated that he was tired of waiting, tired of law enforcement messing with him, and the time had come and he was going to go to the police station the next day to kill cops. He also referred to never touching a child, the arrest report said.

Records showed that Thompson had a previous conviction for, and is registered as a child sex offender.

The person also showed officers Thompson’s Facebook page where he made several posts of videos referring to active and mass shootings such as the Columbine school shooting, the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, the 1 October shooting, as well as others, police said.

On his Facebook page, officers also found a 45-minute-long video posted by Thompson on May 8. In the video he said that he was done with law enforcement, he did not touch kids, and was going to show up to the police department at Bonaza Road and MLK Boulevard and “shoot it out with cops,” the report said.

The closest police department building to Bonanza and MLK is the LVMPD Headquarters.

The person who approached the officers told them that he knew Thompson used illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin.

Thompson was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.