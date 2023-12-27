LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man facing felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor was allegedly found in possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Lawrence Perlin, 42, of Mohave Valley faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Aaron Lawrence Perlin, 42, of Mohave Valley (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

On Sept. 5, MCSO detectives received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of an email address that was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

On Nov. 30, Perlin was arrested at his place of employment in Lake Havasu City.

Detectives served several search warrants on locations associated with Perlin and seized evidence for further investigation, MCSO said.