Man faces attempted murder charge, tells police roommate ‘kept bothering’ him before stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man arrested on an attempted murder charge told police his roommate “kept bothering” him at a Las Vegas group home, according to a Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) arrest report.

LVMPD Bolden Area Command officers responded to a Jan. 27 call at about 7:15 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, the call stated one of the occupants had stabbed another and named the suspect as “Shay.”

Upon arrival, officers say they made contact with the suspect as he exited the residence.

The suspect was later identified as Stephan Scruggs, also known as “Shay,” according to police.

Officer Mendez reports he gave Scruggs his Miranda warning at 7:27 p.m. and he states Scruggs responded “Yes,” to him understanding his rights.

According to Officer Mendez, Scruggs went on to tell him his house mate “Lenny” kept bothering him until the point when he got fed up, so he decided to get a kitchen knife and stab him seven to ten times.

Officers conducted a sweep of the residence and observed a large amount of blood across the living area floor and saw a bloodied steak knife on the kitchen floor.

Police say a consent to search was later obtained from the homeowner in order to process the scene and recover the weapon.

Officers then made contact with the victim, later identified as Leonard Fuentes. Police say Fuentes was suffering from multiple lacerations and was transported to UMC Trauma.

“Lenny” told Officer Jonsson he was stabbed by his housemate, who he referred to as “Shay.”

Bolden Area Command Detectives were assigned and briefed on the incident before responding to the scene.

A walkthrough was conducted and contact made with some of the residents. However, detectives say it was difficult to obtain a clear story of what had occurred from group home residents.

Detective Davis responded to UMC Trauma to contact Fuentes and Scruggs, who was also transported by medical personnel due to incurring an injury to his finger during the event.

Detectives conducted a taped interview with Fuentes and summarized the interview as follows:

Fuentes told detectives Scruggs was acting like a bully inside of the house, as if he was the house manager. An argument then ensued between he and Scruggs. According to Fuentes, the argument turned to violence when Scruggs retrieved a black handled steak knife from the kitchen and began to chase him around the house. Fuentes stated Scruggs finally caught up to him in the kitchen area of the house and stabbed him several times.

Detectives learned Fuentes suffered two stab wounds to the back, and one stab, slash wound to each forearm. Fuentes did not require sutures for the wounds to his back, but did require six sutures to his right forearm and two sutures to his left forearm.

Detectives then made contact with Scruggs in the Emergency Room at UMC.

In a taped interview, the following summary was provided:

After detectives reminded Scruggs he was in police custody, Scruggs stated he understood his rights and agreed to speak with detectives. Scruggs went on to state he was involved in an argument with his house mate, Lenny, who continued to pester him. According to Scruggs, he retrieved a knife from the kitchen area of the home in order to get “Lenny” to stop and decided to stab him.

Detectives asked Scruggs to clarify how he planned to get Lenny to stop by stabbing him, specifically asking if he intend on killing Lenny. After initially denying the intent to killing Lenny, detectives say he almost immediately recanted this and admitted his intent was to kill Lenny by, “Killing him dead.”

Based on information collected and circumstances of the incident, Scruggs was arrested for:

Attempted murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon

Scruggs was transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked accordingly.