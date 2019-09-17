Man dies of wounds after Sunday shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man died of his wounds after he was shot on Sunday morning at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Lindell Road in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Police responded to the area after gunfire was reported at about 10 a.m., and officers found the man outside an apartment. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, according the the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigating officers determined that the man had just arrived at the complex before the shooting. Two unidentified black males were seen running from the area, but police have not yet identified any suspects in the shooting.

The apartment complex is just off Tropicana Avenue, west of Decatur Boulevard.

The victim’s ID and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Homicide Section detectives at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the web at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.