Man dies after being stabbed at west valley hookah lounge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man died after being stabbed at a west valley hookah lounge on Aug. 1. The incident occurred near Sahara and Buffalo around 11:48 p.m.

Metro says citizens informed police the victim was transported to UMC Trauma via a private vehicle. Officers secured the crime scene and went to the hospital, where the victim died from his injuries.

Metro’s Homicide Section investigated and learned the victim got into a physical altercation with another male. He was stabbed, and the suspect then fled the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and cause and manner of death at a later time.

If you have information about this incident, contact Metro Homicide at (702) 828-3521. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.