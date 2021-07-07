Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in southeast valley on April 30

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Criminal Apprehension Team has arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on April 30 in the southeast valley. Ryk Mosley, 28, faces charges for open murder and conspiring to commit murder.

The incident occurred around 11:43 p.m. at a home near Stephanie Street and Missouri Avenue.

A man who had been shot was dropped off at Henderson Hospital. He was later transported to UMC Trauma, due to his injuries, where he died.

Metro’s Homicide Section determined the victim was with two other males. A car pulled up, several males exited, and the two groups got into an altercation. During the incident, several people pulled out guns and began to fire, then left before police arrived in the area. The investigation indicated the victim was involved in the shooting.

Two other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro says Mosley was arrested on May 28 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.