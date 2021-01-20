Man arrested for stealing property from Laughlin hotel guests, police looking for additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for additional victims after arresting a 20-year-old man for stealing property from hotel guests in Laughlin.

Police say they responded to a burglary at a Laughlin hotel located in the 1600 block of S. Casino Drive on Jan. 17. Officers learned a hotel employee, later identified as 20-year-old Trevor Savok, stole property and clothing items from guests.

Savok then demanded nude photos from the victims in return for their belongings, police said.

Savok was taken into custody at the hotel without incident, according to police. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for several crimes associated with the event.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim

of Savok or has information about his crimes is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or leave a tip on the website.