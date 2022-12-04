LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a man following the discovery of a body in a desert lot in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

On Saturday around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the corner of Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the man near a homeless encampment and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to police, it appears that the victim had a physical altercation with a homeless individual who lived in a homeless encampment nearby. That person was identified as 33-year-old Shawn Jackson.

Shawn Jackson, 33 (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jackson was taken into custody and brought to CCDC where he was booked for open murder.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.