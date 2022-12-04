LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a man following the discovery of a body in a desert lot in the southeast Las Vegas valley.
On Saturday around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of an unresponsive man near the corner of Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle, police said.
When officers arrived, they found the man near a homeless encampment and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
According to police, it appears that the victim had a physical altercation with a homeless individual who lived in a homeless encampment nearby. That person was identified as 33-year-old Shawn Jackson.
Jackson was taken into custody and brought to CCDC where he was booked for open murder.
Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.