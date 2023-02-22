LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of threatening a woman with a knife in a women’s bathroom at a Las Vegas bar and then sexually assaulting her until a friend came looking for her, documents said.

On Feb. 5, Las Vegas Metro police received a call from an employee at a bar near Vegas Drive and Rainbow Boulevard in the northwest valley, saying a man was in the women’s bathroom, holding a woman at knifepoint, documents said.

The man, later identified as Wesley Maafua, 31, walked into the business and immediately went to a bathroom, police said. A woman then went to check on the man, finding him in a stall in the women’s bathroom.

Maafua then allegedly pointed a knife at her and pulled down his pants, officers said. He then groped the woman under her shirt and pants and “[pressed] his body upon hers,” police said.

The victim was able to leave the bathroom and alert a bartender, police said. Maafua then left and they called 911.

Police said they reviewed surveillance video from the bar, which they said showed Maafua performing a sex act before going into the bathroom, documents said.

Police found Maafua after linking him to identification he reportedly used to buy tobacco products at a gas station after the incident, they said. The victim later identified Maafua in a photo lineup.

Officers arrested Maafua on Feb. 17, records showed. He faces charges of kidnapping, assault, open or gross lewdness and coercion with force or threat of force.

During a hearing on Feb. 18, Judge Daniel Westmeyer set bail at $50,000. Maafua remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday.