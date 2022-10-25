LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stealing a car from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s driveway during a crime spree has pleaded not guilty.

Jacob Sauls, 26, was indicted on 11 felony counts after he allegedly went on a crime spree in August, according to police. The charges are:

Grand larceny of a motor vehicle

Attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle

Attemped home invasion

Attempted robbery with a deadly weapon

Burglary of a motor vehicle

Burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon

Driver disobeying a peace officer, endangering others’ person/property

Trafficking Schedule I, II controlled substance (more than 100 grams, less than 400 grams)

Trafficking Schedule I controlled substance (more than 400 grams)

Possession/receiving/transfer of a stolen vehicle

According to the arrest report, Sauls was involved in a hit-and-run where he did not stop after he “slammed” into another vehicle.

He then crashed the car into a chain-link fence which was witnessed by a homeless man living in his car nearby. Sauls approached the man and offered drugs or cash for the man’s car. When the man refused Sauls grabbed a crowbar and smashed the window, according to the police report.

As law enforcement approached, Sauls ran toward the TPC Summerlin Golf Course and jumped into a backyard, according to police.

From there, Sauls got into a 2018 Audi Q5 that was in the driveway. According to police, there was a key fob inside the car so Sauls was able to turn on the car and leave the area.

The car that Sauls stole from the driveway was Sheriff Lombardo’s daughter’s car, according to a six-page indictment. The property is owned by Sheriff Lombardo, according to Clark County records.

Sauls then headed into oncoming traffic on Cactus Avenue at more than 90 mph before leaving the roadway and driving into the desert. The pursuit continued and then ended five and a half miles before the car stopped, police said.

Sauls refused to follow officers’ commands, and they eventually approached the car, where they found him unconscious.

Sauls pleaded not guilty to the charges and is expected back in court next month.