LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police released a photo of a man who is accused of stealing items worth more than $6,000 from local hardware businesses.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police released the photos Wednesday morning in hopes someone will recognize the man and contact police.

  • Metro police release photo of suspect accused of stealing from hardware businesses. (Credit: LVMPD)
  • Hardware business robbery suspect vehicle. (LVMPD)

Police said the suspect stole items and ran out of multiple hardware businesses between January and February 2023.

He is identified as a Hispanic man, 30 to 35 years old, 5’5″ to 5’8″ tall, and has a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s Commerical Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to this link.