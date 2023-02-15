LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police released a photo of a man who is accused of stealing items worth more than $6,000 from local hardware businesses.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police released the photos Wednesday morning in hopes someone will recognize the man and contact police.

Metro police release photo of suspect accused of stealing from hardware businesses. (Credit: LVMPD)

Hardware business robbery suspect vehicle. (LVMPD)

Police said the suspect stole items and ran out of multiple hardware businesses between January and February 2023.

He is identified as a Hispanic man, 30 to 35 years old, 5’5″ to 5’8″ tall, and has a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s Commerical Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to this link.