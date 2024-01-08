LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing a man with a steak knife at the Orleans Hotel and Casino over a slot machine, according to an arrest report.

Mitchell Graham, 70, of Las Vegas faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed machete without a permit, records showed.

Mitchell Graham, 70, of Las Vegas (LVMPD)

On Dec. 31, around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Orleans after a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a Graham standing near the south entrance, police said.

Hotel security handed the officers a black cover for a knife and said that Graham was the one who stabbed the victim. Officers removed a 3-4 inch steak knife from Graham’s front pocket before taking him into custody, the report said.

Graham said he was gambling at the casino when he went to the bathroom after putting money into a slot machine. When he returned, there was another man sitting at the machine, according to police.

Graham told the man to get out of his seat, at which time the victim grabbed the voucher from the machine and walked away. Graham then followed him and said “Hey, you took my money,” and showed him his knife, the report said.

Graham claimed the man turned into him and he did not know how he got stabbed, according to the report.

The victim said he arrived at the casino and walked over to say hi to a friend. He began playing at a machine near her when Graham walked over to him and said he was in his spot, police said.

The victim said no one was near the slot machine and it only 50 cents was inside before he put $20 in. He then took his money and tried to walk away before being stabbed on his right side, the report said.

Graham was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court for these charges on Jan. 17.