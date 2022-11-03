LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who led police on a violent car chase throughout the streets of Las Vegas has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Justin Venegas, 40, was determined to be incapable of understanding the charges against him, according to court records. The hearing took place on Sep. 30, and Venegas was not present during that time.

Venegas was facing multiple charges, including several counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon with the victim being a first responder, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, and more.

Justin Venegas carjacking Chevy Avalanche (LVMPD)

LVMPD officer attempts to stop Venegas (LVMPD)

Venegas slams into officer vehicle (LVMPD)

On Aug. 11, Venegas led police on a car chase that saw officers fire a total of 37 rounds at him, closed multiple roads, and injured one K9 officer.

Venegas refused to show up to his initial court appearance.