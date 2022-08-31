LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing a Las Vegas grandmother has accepted an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter 28 years after her death.

By accepting the Alford plea, 42-year-old Christopher Mack does not admit guilt but believes enough evidence would be presented at a trial to prompt a jury to issue a guilty verdict.

On Aug. 22, 1994, 81-year-old Ada Priolo was abducted from a grocery store parking lot near her home, police said. Her family reported her missing after two days of not hearing from her, and she was found two days after that, stuffed inside her trunk in triple-digit heat.

While police were looking for a suspect in her murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective Ken Hefner said he believed Priolo was abducted in the parking lot near Decatur Boulevard and Meadows Lane, put into the trunk of her car, and driven to a church nearby, where she was left to succumb to the heat.

The average high temperature that month was 107 degrees.

The case of her death went cold until June 2019, months after the 8 News Now I-Team profiled the story.

Ada Priolo’s car was left in a church parking lot. Her body was found in the trunk. (KLAS)

Mack was 17 at the time of Priolo’s death. Police said his fingerprints were found in five places on Priolo’s car, but his prints weren’t in the system to be matched at the time because he was a minor. His fingerprints were added years later when he was arrested for other crimes.

Mack was serving prison time for other convictions when he was charged with Priolo’s murder. As 8 News Now reported last week, the case was still awaiting trial before he entered his written plea Tuesday.

Murder suspect Christopher Mack appears in court on Nov. 5, 2019. (KLAS)

Mack’s attorney had previously argued that he had already served enough time in prison for other crimes and should be released in 2023.

With the Alford plea, Mack agrees to serve a sentence of six years concurrent with a sentence he is already serving for a different crime.

His trial was scheduled to begin in September.