Man accused of DUI told officers he was going to the liquor store

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver arrested on a DUI charge after a 5-vehicle crash in the east Las Vegas valley two weeks ago told officers he was on his way to the liquor store.

Daniel Lovato, 30, refused to take a breathalyzer test, and was unable to pass a field sobriety test because he didn’t follow directions, police said. He was given three chances before he was taken for a blood alcohol test. Results were not released.

A witness to the July 23 crash told police there was “a little vodka bottle” inside Lovato’s 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Police said the pickup smashed into the back of a 2006 Mercedes Benz sedan stopped at the light on Stewart Avenue at Christy Lane. That forced a chain reaction with the other vehicles that were stopped in the same lane.

The driver of the Mercedes was critically injured in the crash.

