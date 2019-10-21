Mally Mall pleads guilty to federal prostitution charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hip hop producer Jamal Rashid, commonly known as “Mally Mall,” pleaded guilty today in federal court to unlawfully owning and operating a prostitution business, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Rashid, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity.

According to information contained in the plea agreement, between April 2002 and September 2014, Rashid owned, operated, and managed several businesses in Clark County that purported to offer legal escort services. Rashid admitted that he carried on an unlawful prostitution business through these escort businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

Calls from Rashid’s businesses routinely led to acts of prostitution, authorities said.

In some instances, Rashid’s credit card was used to pay for the airfare and other travel-related expenses and he used various paid websites, such as Backpage and Eros, to advertise the women for prostitution purposes. Prosecutors said Rashid induced and enticed numerous women to engage in prostitution.

U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II, accepted the guilty plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 21, 2020.