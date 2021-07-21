Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Summerlin; authorities searching for suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities are searching for two people who they say robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint earlier this week.

It happened in the 9900 block of Trailwood Drive in Summerlin just after 4 p.m. on Monday, July 19.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the two people (pictured above) robbed the letter carrier and got away. They say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

They were wearing hoods and facemasks, so cameras were not able to get a good look at the suspects.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement”). The reference case number is 3428956.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to their arrests.