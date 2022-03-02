LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for help tracking down a wanted fugitive. Metro and Crime Stoppers featured Michael Brown, 23, in its Old West wanted video this week.

Brown is wanted for battery with use of a deadly weapon. He is described as being a Black man, 5’8″, 150 lbs., black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.