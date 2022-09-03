LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas Metro officer was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in the northeast Las Vegas valley, police said.

According to police, on Saturday around 8:05 p.m., an LVMPD motor officer was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road near Manuel Cortez Elementary school.

The officer was transported to UMC and is in stable condition, police said. No other details are available at this time.

Police ask the public to avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.