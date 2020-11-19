LVMPD homicide detectives seek public’s help locating suspect in death of Tiffany Booth, news briefing at 2 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Homicide Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspect Eduardo Clemente in connection with the death of Tiffany Booth.

On Oct. 19, 35-year-old Tiffany Booth, who had been listed as a missing person, was found deceased near Indian Springs, Nevada.

Detectives from the LVMPD Homicide Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, 38-year-old Eduardo Clemente.

Lt. Raymond Spencer and Booth’s family members meet with media at LVMPD Headquarters to ask anyone with information to come forward.