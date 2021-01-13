LVMPD seek public’s assistance to locate slot machine cash box burglary suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LVMPD police received reports from various casinos and bars that have been burglarized, with slot machine cash boxes being targeted. According to police, the suspect sits at the slot machine and “picks or manipulates” the locked door to the machine, removing cash boxes and then exiting the business.

Northeast detectives need your help to identify the suspects described below:

If you have any tips that can assist in this investigation, please contact Detective J. Casper at email address J10142C@lvmpd.com, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555. Please reference event number LLV201200122679.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS

Hispanic male, approximately 5’6 in his mid-30s or 40s

Hispanic female, heavyset, with blonde hair wearing a baseball cap.

Hispanic male, approximately 180 lbs., between 5’5 to 5’8, between late 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black baseball cap, red zip-up hoodie, black t-shirt, dark pants, and tan shoes with light soles.

White female, heavy-set with blue and blonde hair

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION

White Nissan Armada SUV

White Chrysler 300 with low-profile tires and large rims

PREVENTION TIPS FOR BUSINESSES