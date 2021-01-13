LVMPD seek public’s assistance to locate slot machine cash box burglary suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LVMPD police received reports from various casinos and bars that have been burglarized, with slot machine cash boxes being targeted. According to police, the suspect sits at the slot machine and “picks or manipulates” the locked door to the machine, removing cash boxes and then exiting the business.
Northeast detectives need your help to identify the suspects described below:
If you have any tips that can assist in this investigation, please contact Detective J. Casper at email address J10142C@lvmpd.com, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555. Please reference event number LLV201200122679.
SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS
- Hispanic male, approximately 5’6 in his mid-30s or 40s
- Hispanic female, heavyset, with blonde hair wearing a baseball cap.
- Hispanic male, approximately 180 lbs., between 5’5 to 5’8, between late 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black baseball cap, red zip-up hoodie, black t-shirt, dark pants, and tan shoes with light soles.
- White female, heavy-set with blue and blonde hair
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
- White Nissan Armada SUV
- White Chrysler 300 with low-profile tires and large rims
PREVENTION TIPS FOR BUSINESSES
- Ensure your staff is conducting frequent room scans, slot machine scans and acknowledging
- each patron, customer as they enter, exit the business
- Ensure your security, surveillance cameras are functional and operational with recording
- capabilities for review
- Report any burglary, theft, robbery, immediately. Do not wait to report these crimes
- Call 911 if the suspect is caught in the act of committing the crime. Call 311 if noticed after the crime was committed