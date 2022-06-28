Chantaey Diallo, 54, faces a charge of making a threat or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Woman became upset after pastor said ruling did not effect Nevada, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman, reportedly upset over her interpretation of a pastor’s support for abortion, threatened to kill church members and their children during a service Sunday, police said.

Chantaey Diallo, 54, faces a charge of making a threat or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism, records showed.

On Sunday afternoon, police received a 911 call from a church on Vegas Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard about a “belligerent female in front of the church making threats to harm employees,” police wrote in an arrest report.

Diallo was attending a Sunday service at the church when she began saying “I am God” and “there are gays in there,” police said. When church members asked Diallo to leave, she screamed and said she would “come back and kill” people, police said.

Diallo became upset when the pastor began discussing Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The pastor said the church was against abortion but noted the ruling did not affect Nevada law. Diallo said the pastor was “condoning abortions,” police said.

As church members escorted Diallo out of the building, she reportedly said, “I’m going to kill all of you, including your children.”

A witness was able to record Diallo’s license plate as she drove off, police said.

Due to the nature of the case, Metro’s counterterrorism unit responded. Officers found the car at an apartment finding in downtown Las Vegas, they said.

During her arrest, Diallo said the pastor’s comments disturbed her.

Judge Elana Graham set Diallo’s bail at $10,000. Diallo remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday. If she makes bail, she must stay away from the church, per her release conditions.