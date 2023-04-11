LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of intentionally hitting her ex-boyfriend’s family member with a car and then leading police on a chase where speeds reached 100 mph, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Latoya Hale, 35, faces charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder for the incident on Sept. 1 near Oakey Boulevard and Industrial Road, records showed.

That day, Hale is accused of intentionally hitting the woman, who is related to her ex-boyfriend, with her car outside of a home, police said. A witness recognized Hale from her car and license plate, documents said. A person also told police Hale was known “to hurt [her ex-boyfriend’s] family whenever they are on bad terms and fighting,” documents said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for substantial injuries, police said. Police cameras in the area captured and recorded in the incident from a distance, officers said.

The next day, police attempted to stop Hale driving southbound on Interstate 15 near Primm, documents said. Hale refused to stop, but eventually pulled over, officers said. She then drove off again, continuing the chase at speeds of 100 mph, police said.

California Highway Patrol officers later arrested Hale in Fontana, California, near Los Angeles, police said.

Police in California took Hale into custody in September. It was unclear Tuesday how long she was in their custody. She returned to face charges in Nevada on April 6, records showed. During an initial court appearance, Judge Daniel Westmeyer set bail at $25,000 records showed.

Hale remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday awaiting a preliminary hearing. If Hale makes bail, she will be required to wear a monitoring bracelet, stay out of trouble and away from the victim, records showed.

Records also show Hale has a second open criminal case where she faces three counts of assault with the use of a deadly weapon.