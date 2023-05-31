LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman allegedly tried to hit another woman with a car in a parking lot near the Las Vegas Strip, colliding with the front of a Denny’s restaurant and two other vehicles in the process, police said.

Savannah Cunningham faces several charges, including attempted murder, records showed.

On Friday, May 26, police responded to a report of a large fight in the parking lot on Flamingo Road near Valley View Boulevard, documents said. A caller told dispatchers one of the people involved “had gotten into a white SUV and was ramming other vehicles in the parking lot.”

Police learned the fight, which involved eight people, escalated when a person, later identified as Cunningham, got into the SUV, collided with two cars and then the restaurant’s front doors, officers said. Officers noted the damage to the building was minor.

Cunningham later told officers she went to the restaurant in retaliation for an argument with another woman the week before, documents said. Police believe Cunningham went to the Denny’s because she saw the woman live-streaming herself eating there, documents said.

That person also called police, saying she had “sprayed Cunningham with pepper spray” and “Cunningham has threatened to kill her and she thinks Cunningham came to the Denny’s to retaliate for getting sprayed with pepper spray,” police said.

Surveillance video shows Cunningham and the other person fighting in the parking lot, police said. The SUV then collides with the two cars before “ramming the front door” of the restaurant, police said.

In addition to attempted murder, Cunningham was charged with destroying or injuring real or personal property of another, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted battery with the use of a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

During a hearing on May 27, Judge Daniel Westmeyer set bail at $10,000. Cunningham posted bail and was due in court Wednesday. It was unclear what happened in court Wednesday as the court docket had not been updated as of Wednesday afternoon.