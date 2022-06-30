Police arrested Hernandez on charges of grand larceny and kidnapping of a minor. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing a car with an 8-month-old child in the back seat, police said.

Last Friday, the child’s mother said she was “in her car with a woman she barely knows” and a mutual friend when she stopped at a gas station near Flamingo Road and Arville Street. Police identified the woman as Rosalia Hernandez, 37.

The mother was inside the gas station’s convenience store for several minutes. When she walked outside, her car and her child were gone.

The mutual friend called Hernandez but “Rosalia just hung up on her and refused to answer any more calls,” police said.

Police located the car and the child in an apartment complex nearby. Hernandez said she was entrusted to watch the child, but the child’s mother disputed the claim.

Police arrested Hernandez on charges of grand larceny and kidnapping of a minor. She was being held on $10,000 bail and remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday.