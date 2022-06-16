LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police took a woman, accused of killing a service animal last year, into custody after finding her living in a public restroom, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Katherine Blount, 51, faces a charge of animal abuse, records showed.

In February 2021, officers responded to a home near Hacienda Avenue and Maryland Parkway for a report of a deceased animal.

A witness told police she had recently adopted the dog, named Bucky, “to use as a support animal” for Blount, police said.

Police said they found numerous blood smears at the residence. The dog’s body was turned over to animal control, police said.

An officer on patrol on Tuesday found Blount living in a handicap restroom stall in a public park, police said.

Blount was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and held without bail. Judge Joseph Sciscento ordered Blount to visit a mental health facility if she is released on bail.