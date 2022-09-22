Victim shared home with accused murderer, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old woman is accused of stabbing and killing an older woman she lived with, Las Vegas Metro police Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed Thursday.

Police arrested Hailey Brown on charges of open murder and child abuse Wednesday.

The victim, a 63-year-old woman, was stabbed to death in a home near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Johansson said.

Brown was due to appear in court Thursday morning, but was not transported due to being “disruptive,” court records said.

Brown is scheduled in court again on Monday.

The child abuse charges are due to the fact children also lived in the home, Johansson said.

A booking photo was unavailable Thursday.